Six Ukrainian writers shortlisted for 'New Voices' writing prize at Irish Book Awards
The category will honor a short story, essay or poem written in either English or Ukrainian about the experience of fleeing and exile.
THE AN POST Irish Book Awards have announced the shortlisted entries for the New Voices: The An Post Writing Prize.

The category is focusing on the Ukrainian community in Ireland to honour a short story, essay or poem written in either English or Ukrainian about the experience of fleeing and exile.

Six writers have been shortlisted from more than 100 entries:

  • Anna Hodovychenko from Letterfrack, Co Galway with 3465 days / 3465 днів
  • Borys Koval from Dublin with The Way from War to Peace. The Valley of Gratitude / Шлях від війни до Миру. Алея вдячності
  • Lyudmila Boyko from Dublin with Ode to volunteers / Ода волонтерам
  • Olga Kitik from Letterkenny, Co Donegal with Memories License / Ліцензія на спогади
  • Tetiana Petrukhnova from Dublin with The Leap / Стрибок
  • Valeriia Shmyrova from Dublin with The Border / Кордон

The entries submitted raised a range of themes,  including the difficulties of abandoning home to flee violence and destruction and the experience of settling in a new country. They also shared stories about the kindness and support of strangers and making new friendships.

Chairperson of the awards Brendan Corbett said: “We are delighted this category was introduced to give new and established writers in the Ukrainian based Irish community an opportunity to share new and original work which gives us a very real and personal insight into their stories of flight and exile.”

He said organisers “would like to thank everyone who entered and shared their experiences with us through the written word”.

“This shortlist displays the sheer writing talent we have in this country and our incredible literary community which is constantly evolving and growing. I look forward to meeting all the shortlisted writers at the awards ceremony on the 22nd November and wish them all the very best of luck.”

Lauren Boland
