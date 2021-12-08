#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Advertisement

The Irish Book of the Year has been named

It was announced this evening during a one-hour special on RTÉ One.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 11:35 PM
1 hour ago 7,715 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5624064
Image: An Post Irish Book Awards
Image: An Post Irish Book Awards

FINTAN O’TOOLE’S latest book has been named the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021.

We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland since 1958 by O’Toole was named as the book of the year during a one-hour television special on RTÉ One this evening. 

“To have a book that you hope speaks to people outside of a particular category, I suppose it’s trying to recognise something that maybe hits a chord more generally with Irish people with where Ireland is right now<” said O’Toole. “Also, unlike other books I’ve written in the past, this one is pretty personal – there’s quite a lot of ‘me’ in it, so it feels a bit more vulnerable and therefore you’re just a bit more grateful if people like it!”

There were six book titles up for the award, which were all category winners from the recent An Post Irish Book Awards, and the overall winner was revealed as part of a one-hour special television show aired on RTÉ One, hosted by Oliver Callan.

 The six nominated titles for the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021 were:

  • Your One Wild and Precious Life – Maureen Gaffney
  • A Hug For You – David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard
  • Aisling and the City – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
  • Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? – Séamas O’Reilly
  • We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958 – Fintan O’Toole
  • Beautiful World, Where Are You? – Sally Rooney

O’Toole’s book won the Odgers Berndtson Non-Fiction Book of the Year award at the recent awards. He said that it’s a book that has been forty years in the making. O’Toole is a literary editor, journalist and drama critic for The Irish Times since 1988, and has received a wealth of prestigious awards, including the Orwell Prize for Journalism, the European Press Prize in 2017 and the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards Broadsheet Columnist of the Year.

His book A History of Ireland in 100 Objects won an Irish Book Award in 2013.

O’Toole was born in Crumlin and educated at Coláiste Chaoimhín and University College Dublin. He now lives in America where he is a visiting lecturer in Irish Letters at Princeton University.  

The An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021 was chosen by a combination of an online public vote and a judging panel comprising: 

  • Maria Dickenson: General Manager of Dubray Books (Chairperson of the judging panel)
  • Madeleine Keane: Literary Editor of the Sunday Independent
  • Marian T Keyes: Senior Executive Librarian with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Public Libraries
  • Simon Trewin: Leading UK literary agent. Runs Simon Trewin Creative Ltd
  • David McRedmond: CEO of An Post

Maria Dickenson said: “In the opinion of the five-person judging panel, We Don’t Know Ourselves is a book that will remain important for a very long time – a reflection of who we are and where we came from. Truly, this is a book for the ages. Fintan O’Toole understands Ireland in a visceral way – it isn’t just politics, but culture and popular culture. He ‘gets’ all of Ireland and its turbulent history during his lifetime.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, described it as “an astonishing book, fresh and passionate”. 

Previous winners of the Irish Book of the Year award are:

  •  A Ghost in the Throat – Doireann Ní Ghríofa
  • Overcoming – Vicky Phelan
  • Solar Bones – Mike McCormack
  • Atlas of the Irish Revolution – John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and Dr. John Borgonovo
  • Asking for it – Louise O’Neill
  • Academy Street – Mary Costello
  • Staring at Lakes – Michael Harding
  • The Spinning Heart – Donal Ryan
  • Solace – Belinda McKeon

The An Post Book of the Year TV programme is available to watch on the RTÉ player. 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie