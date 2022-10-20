Irish Book Awards shortlist unveiled - is your favourite 2022 book on it?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WEALTH OF Irish authors from across the island have been named on the shortlist of this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.
There are new and established writers across 18 categories, including Novel of the Year, Children, Cookbook, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Non-fiction, Sports, Lifestyle, Short Story, Irish language, Poem, Newcomer, Teen and Young Adult, Irish Published – sponsored by The Journal – and Biography.
A live ceremony to celebrate the winners will take place on Wednesday 23 November in the Convention Centre in Dublin, hosted by RTE’s Miriam O’Callaghan.
A one-hour special on the awards, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Wednesday 7 December, dedicated to the six books and authors competing to be named An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2022.
Here’s this year’s shortlist:
Eason Novel of the Year
Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year
Eason Sports Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
Odgers Berndtson Non-fiction Book of the Year
Dubray Biography of the Year
Avoca Cookbook of the Year
National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year
TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year
Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)
Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)
Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year
Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year
Writing.ie Short Story of the Year
Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year
Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year
An Post Bookshop of the Year
Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said that the shortlist this year “once again, displays the talent of Irish writers and exemplifies the diversity of Ireland’s literary culture”. David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, noted that the event will be the first in-person book awards in three years.
The public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website. All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. You can cast your votes from 9am on 21 October until voting closes on 10 November.
To find out more about the awards, visit the An Post Irish Book Awards website.
