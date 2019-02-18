Irish businesses urged to contact suppliers to ensure post-Brexit consistency

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRISH BUSINESSES ARE being urged to contact their suppliers and service providers as the countdown to Brexit continues.

It is six weeks until Britain leaves the EU – unless Prime Minister Theresa May seeks an extension to Article 50 – and Irish businesses are being encouraged to check their suppliers to make sure continuity of supply is maintained post-Brexit.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD has today said that, regardless of the size of a business, “it is crucial that [businesses] check their supply chains for vulnerabilities to Brexit impacts”.

Humphreys is encouraging businesses to make contact with their suppliers, service providers, logistics companies and wholesalers or distributors in order “to seek assurances about the continuity of the goods and services they rely on to do business.”

Following Theresa May’s defeat in the House of Commons last week – after members of her own party once again turned on her – the date for the UK’s departure from the EU on 29 March has been brought into focus.

Speaking last Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that, given the Brexit impasse, the UK is doing itself no favours in its future aims of striking trade deals with other countries.

With Ireland and the EU refusing to budge on the backstop - and with May unable to secure backing for her withdrawal deal which includes it – the threat of a no-deal Brexit looms.

Speaking today, Humphreys has said that Irish businesses should also check if their suppliers use the UK as a land bridge to transfer goods.

“If they do, this might cause delays and increased costs after Brexit,” said Humphreys, who added that Irish businesses should contact their Local Enterprise Office if in doubt about continuity post-Brexit.