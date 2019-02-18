This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish businesses urged to contact suppliers to ensure post-Brexit consistency

It is six weeks until Britain leaves the EU.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 18 Feb 2019, 6:15 AM
17 minutes ago 267 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4498366

DUP expresses doubts about UK-EU post-Brexit Irish border deal Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRISH BUSINESSES ARE being urged to contact their suppliers and service providers as the countdown to Brexit continues. 

It is six weeks until Britain leaves the EU – unless Prime Minister Theresa May seeks an extension to Article 50 – and Irish businesses are being encouraged to check their suppliers to make sure continuity of supply is maintained post-Brexit. 

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD has today said that, regardless of the size of a business, “it is crucial that [businesses] check their supply chains for vulnerabilities to Brexit impacts”.

Humphreys is encouraging businesses to make contact with their suppliers, service providers, logistics companies and wholesalers or distributors in order “to seek assurances about the continuity of the goods and services they rely on to do business.”

Following Theresa May’s defeat in the House of Commons last week – after members of her own party once again turned on her – the date for the UK’s departure from the EU on 29 March has been brought into focus. 

Speaking last Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that, given the Brexit impasse, the UK is doing itself no favours in its future aims of striking trade deals with other countries.

With Ireland and the EU refusing to budge on the backstop -  and with May unable to secure backing for her withdrawal deal which includes it – the threat of a no-deal Brexit looms.

Related Read

15.02.19 Taoiseach doesn't think no-deal Brexit is 'inevitable' but wants end to 'political purgatory'

Speaking today, Humphreys has said that Irish businesses should also check if their suppliers use the UK as a land bridge to transfer goods. 

“If they do, this might cause delays and increased costs after Brexit,” said Humphreys, who added that Irish businesses should contact their Local Enterprise Office if in doubt about continuity post-Brexit. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton
    56,875  210
    2
    		The Irish For: What do these popular boys' names mean - and what can we learn from them?
    49,735  19
    3
    		Confrontation at 'No To Racism' rally in Rooskey
    40,688  68
    Fora
    1
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    112  0
    The42
    1
    		'I don't think I've seen one person drink a beer in my entire time there ever'
    82,910  18
    2
    		As it happened: Kilkenny v Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary, Galway v Dublin - Sunday hurling match tracker
    65,581  24
    3
    		How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
    64,168  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 things I used to do with my makeup that I’m embarrassed to admit now
    6,840  4
    2
    		Poll: Has sharing a bed with your partner been an issue when visiting your parents' homes?
    4,667  4
    3
    		What little thing should you do for yourself to ease the Sunday Fear?
    3,037  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    CRIME
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    PSNI launch investigation after pipe bomb explodes near house with young children inside
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    COURTS
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&amp;E department at Dublin hospital
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie