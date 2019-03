EVERY DAFFODIL DAY for the last quarter century James Gilleran from the Navan Road, Dublin, has been putting on his daffodil-covered jumpsuit and raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society on O’Connell Street.

After 25 years collecting he says hopes he’s done his bit to help make a difference.

“I got started because my father died of cancer on a Christmas,” he told us. “And one day I was coming down O’Connell Street and I saw that they were collecting.”

And I said, ‘Can I help?’

James also told us the touching story of how he and his partner, who died last year, were supported by a cancer nurse.