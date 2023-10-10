Irish celebrity goes on trial accused of engaging in sexual act with a 16-year-old girl

AN IRISH CELEBRITY is alleged to have engaged in a sexual act on three occasions with a 16-year-old girl he met at a music festival over a decade ago, a jury has been told.

The man (40) who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at locations in Dublin on dates between August and December 2010.

Opening the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, Eilis Brennan SC, prosecuting, told the jury that it is alleged that the man and the complainant met on the final day of the Oxegen music festival in July 2010.

The complainant was then aged 16 and had finished fourth year in school, while the defendant was 27.

Ms Brennan said the complainant initially told the man she was 18, but later admitted to him she was actually 16.

Ms Brennan said it is the State’s case that the man put his penis in the complainant’s mouth on three occasions in late 2010 and he was aware she was aged under 17.

It is alleged that the man and the complainant were in contact by phone for several weeks after the festival.

The jury was told it would hear evidence that the man and the girl met up during August and went to the man’s then-workplace. The first alleged incident occurred in a stairwell of that building.

Advertisement

It is alleged that the second and third incidents occurred on separate dates when the girl visited the man at his then-residence.

Ms Brennan told the jury that the man is charged with three counts of defilement under section 3 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006, which makes it an offence for a person to engage in sexual acts, including oral sex, with children under 17.

Ms Brennan told the jury that it is not a defence under the act to say that the child consented. However, the act provides the potential defence of honest belief in that the accused person honestly believed at the time of the offence that the child was 17 or older.

She reminded the jury that the accused man is presumed innocent and he only loses this if, at the end of the trial, they collectively decide he is guilty.

Earlier, Judge Pauline Codd reminded the jury that they should not discuss the case outside of their jury room or with individuals outside of their group.

She also told jurors they will decide the case based on the evidence they hear in the court room and to ignore any attention the case may attraction in the media or online.

The trial continues before Judge Codd and a jury.

The man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under 17 on an unknown date between August 1, 2010 and December 13, 2010 at a location in Dublin and at his residence.

He has also pleaded not guilty to engaging in a sexual act with a child under 17 on December 14, 2010 at his residence.