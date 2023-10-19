Advertisement

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Irish celebrity accused of the defilement of 16-year-old girl
The man (40) has pleaded not guilty.
6 minutes ago

THE JURY IN the trial of an Irish celebrity accused of the defilement of a 16-year-old girl over a decade ago has begun deliberations at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The man (40) has pleaded not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at locations in Dublin on dates between August and December 2010.

It is the State’s case that the man put his penis in the complainant’s mouth on three occasions, once in his workplace and twice in his home.

The complainant was 16 at the time, while the man was then 27. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Judge Pauline Codd finished her charge to the jury this morning and the jurors retired to consider their verdicts on the three counts at 11.05am.

Author
Eimear Dodd
