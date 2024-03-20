Advertisement
Puerto Rico Beach in south Gran Canaria. Alamy Stock Photo
Spain

Irish man dead following suspected head injury in Gran Canaria

Spanish media has reported that the man suffered a head injury during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
1.3k
9 minutes ago

AN IRISH MAN has died while holidaying in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing assistance following the discovery of the man’s body on Monday afternoon in the Puerto Rico Beach resort in Gran Canaria.

Spanish media has reported that the man, aged in his 30s, suffered a head injury during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” the spokesperson added.

