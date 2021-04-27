#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 27 April 2021
Irish citizen killed in Burkina Faso was working in anti-poaching operations

It is believed that the Irish citizen was in a convoy on an anti-poaching patrol in the east of the African country.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 5:37 PM
Image: CHEIKH A T SY/AP/Shutterstock
Image: CHEIKH A T SY/AP/Shutterstock

THE IRISH CITIZEN murdered in Burkina Faso was working in anti-poaching operations, The Journal has learned.

The Government of Burkina Faso has said that the bodies of two Spanish and one Irish citizen killed in an ambush in the east of the country have not been recovered.

In a statement issued by the office of the Prime Minister, details are given about the incident which happened when an anti-poaching patrol stumbled across an insurgent position.

The Journal has learned that the Irish citizen involved in the incident is a man who was working in anti-poaching operations in the country. He has a long history of working in the area of wildlife conservation.

It is understood that the man is an Irish passport holder but was born outside of Ireland.

The two Spanish victims of the attack were named by their Government as David Beriain and Roberto Fraile – both were working as journalists.

The statement from the Burkina Faso Government said that the convoy came under attack in an early morning ambush yesterday.

It said that the bodies of the dead have not been recovered as yet but that videos confirmed the deaths of the men.

“At around 9am, an attack, led by armed individuals, targeted a mixed convoy made up of local elements of the defence and security forces (FDS) and expatriates on the Fada N’Gourma-Pama axis in the eastern region.

“The incident took place precisely near Pama reserve where elements of the convoy had travelled in vehicles and on motorcycles. The expats, three in number, were of Spanish and Irish nationalities.

“According to the first information available, during their excursion, the team came upon a position held by terrorists who opened fire.

“The human toll of the incident is three injured, four missing, including the three expatriates and one Burkina Faso citizen.

“However, images of the lifeless bodies of three expatriates not yet formally identified, have been circulating on social media networks,” it said.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground.

Sources have said that the situation is “very fluid” in the area and that diplomatic and security efforts were underway to confirm the identities of those missing.

The Irish Army Ranger Wing has been operating in nearby Mali as part of a UN mission in the area dealing with Islamic armed groups.

Burkina Faso, a poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, has been battling an Islamist insurgency for years.

The nation has endured regular attacks, sometimes intertwined with community conflicts, since jihadists from neighbouring Mali launched raids in 2015.

