Thursday 21 October 2021
More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Simon Coveney confirmed on Thursday that another 10 citizens and six dependents had been evacuated from Kabul Airport to Doha.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 10:10 PM
48 minutes ago 2,069 Views 1 Comment
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANOTHER 16 IRISH citizens and dependents have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed today that they had been evacuated from Kabul Airport to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The evacuation took place last night.

The group has been met by Irish officials in Doha and will later travel on to Ireland.

In a statement, Coveney said: “This is testament to our teams, in our Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in the region and in Dublin, who have worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels to assist people to leave Afghanistan.”

Coveney thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar for the support.

“We are in contact with the limited number of Irish citizens and their dependents who remain in Afghanistan and who wish to leave. We will continue to work with our key partners to secure their safe passage out of Afghanistan.”

The evacuation is the latest instance of the Irish Government working with Qatar to evacuate citizens.

Earlier this month, 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.

Irish officials have been working to evacuate Irish citizens in Afghanistan since the collapse of the Afghan government and the takeover by the Taliban in August.

Press Association

