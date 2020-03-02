5,000 people from 135 countries will become Ireland's newest citizens this week

5,000 PEOPLE DRAWN from over 100 different countries will officially become Irish citizens over the next two days.

The new citizens will receive their certificates of naturalisation, and take the oath of fidelity to the Irish State during six ceremonies in Killarney, Co Kerry, today and tomorrow.

The new citizens come from 135 separate countries, including 17 in the European Union. People from the union’s recent leaver, the UK, top the table, with 982 set to become Irish citizens over the next two days.

People from Poland come in second place, with 715, and people from Romania came in third, with 496.

Here’s the totals for the top 10 countries:

United Kingdom – 982

Poland – 715

Romania – 496

India – 370

Nigeria – 201

Brazil – 171

Latvia – 138

Philippines 137

China – 113

USA – 113

The ceremonies, which are being held at the INEC, Gleneagle Hotel Convention Centre, will see the people undertake to faithfully observe the law of the State and respect its democratic values.

They are being held following a Court of Appeal decision last November, which clarified the law in relation to residency requirements for citizenship candidates. An earlier High Court decision had led to the postponement of ceremonies for the latter half of 2019.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, welcomed the new citizens, noting that the day will be a milestone in their lives:

The possibilities opened up to you in Ireland today are almost limitless; perhaps one day, you or a child or grandchild of yours, could be up here as a Government Minister, or as a Judge, or perhaps the President of Ireland.

This is the third year that the large-scale citizenship ceremonies have been held outside of Dublin.

Bryan McMahon, a retired High Court Judge, will oversee today’s ceremonies while, retired Circuit Court Judge, Paddy McMahon will preside at the ceremonies tomorrow.