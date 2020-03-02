This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5,000 people from 135 countries will become Ireland's newest citizens this week

People from the UK top the table of new Irish citizens with nearly 1,000 set to take part in ceremonies in Kerry.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 2 Mar 2020, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 8,673 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029419
File photo: Lina Chen at a previous Citizenship Ceremony.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo: Lina Chen at a previous Citizenship Ceremony.
File photo: Lina Chen at a previous Citizenship Ceremony.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

5,000 PEOPLE DRAWN from over 100 different countries will officially become Irish citizens over the next two days.

The new citizens will receive their certificates of naturalisation, and take the oath of fidelity to the Irish State during six ceremonies in Killarney, Co Kerry, today and tomorrow.

The new citizens come from 135 separate countries, including 17 in the European Union. People from the union’s recent leaver, the UK, top the table, with 982 set to become Irish citizens over the next two days. 

People from Poland come in second place, with 715, and people from Romania came in third, with 496.

Here’s the totals for the top 10 countries:

  • United Kingdom – 982
  • Poland – 715
  • Romania – 496
  • India – 370
  •  Nigeria – 201
  • Brazil – 171
  • Latvia – 138
  • Philippines 137
  • China – 113
  •  USA – 113

The ceremonies, which are being held at the INEC, Gleneagle Hotel Convention Centre, will see the people undertake to faithfully observe the law of the State and respect its democratic values.

They are being held following a Court of Appeal decision last November, which clarified the law in relation to residency requirements for citizenship candidates. An earlier High Court decision had led to the postponement of ceremonies for the latter half of 2019.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, welcomed the new citizens, noting that the day will be a milestone in their lives:

The possibilities opened up to you in Ireland today are almost limitless; perhaps one day, you or a child or grandchild of yours, could be up here as a Government Minister, or as a Judge, or perhaps the President of Ireland.

This is the third year that the large-scale citizenship ceremonies have been held outside of Dublin.

Bryan McMahon, a retired High Court Judge, will oversee today’s ceremonies while, retired Circuit Court Judge, Paddy McMahon will preside at the ceremonies tomorrow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie