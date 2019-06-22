This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Civil War grenade discovered near house in north Dublin

The Army Bomb Disposal Team investigated the device and arrived on the scene at 2.35pm.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 6:06 PM
6 minutes ago 394 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693776

dunluce Dunluce Road in Clontarf Source: GoogleMaps

AN IRISH CIVIL WAR era grenade was safely detonated this afternoon after it was discovered near a house in Clontarf in Dublin. 

The grenade was located after works were being carried out at an area off a laneway at Dunluce Road in the north Dublin suburb. 

According to a spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces, the Army Bomb Disposal Team investigated the device and arrived on the scene at 2.35pm. 

A cordon was then established around the grenade and nearby buildings were evacuated. 

“A Civil War era grenade was identified and disposed of on site,” the spokesperson said.  “The team departed the scene 4pm.”

The Irish Civil War was fought between June 1922 and May 1923. 

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has said “the EOD team attended and the scene was sealed off”.

“Neighbours were evacuated while the EOD safely carried out a controlled explosion of this device which was viable.”

The Defence Forces spokesperson added that “if members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie