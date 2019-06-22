Irish Civil War grenade discovered near house in north Dublin

Dunluce Road in Clontarf Source: GoogleMaps

AN IRISH CIVIL WAR era grenade was safely detonated this afternoon after it was discovered near a house in Clontarf in Dublin.

The grenade was located after works were being carried out at an area off a laneway at Dunluce Road in the north Dublin suburb.

According to a spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces, the Army Bomb Disposal Team investigated the device and arrived on the scene at 2.35pm.

A cordon was then established around the grenade and nearby buildings were evacuated.

“A Civil War era grenade was identified and disposed of on site,” the spokesperson said. “The team departed the scene 4pm.”

The Irish Civil War was fought between June 1922 and May 1923.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has said “the EOD team attended and the scene was sealed off”.

“Neighbours were evacuated while the EOD safely carried out a controlled explosion of this device which was viable.”

The Defence Forces spokesperson added that “if members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána”.