The Irish Coast Guard responded to almost 2,700 incidents this year

THE IRISH COAST Guard coordinated respondes to almost 2,700 incidents this year, new figures show.

The Irish Coast Guard today published its end of year summary of statistics today.

In total, the Irish Coast Guard coordinated responses to 2,699 incidents, the second highest number in five years.

August was the busiest month with a 10% increase on the corresponding period in 2021.

This year, the Coast Guard’s 44 units were mobilised on 1,141 separate occasions and Coast Guard helicopters conducted 829 missions.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats were launched on 910 occasions and community inshore rescue service was launched on 96 occasions.

Critical assistance was provided to 559 persons this year.

The incident count covers the range of services provided by the Coast Guard. These services include maritime search and rescue, maritime casualty and pollution preparedness and response.

The Coast Guard assisted An Garda Síochána in open country search and mountain rescue. It also assists the National Ambulance Service in providing an Air Ambulance and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) both inland and to the island communities.

“As we reach the end of another busy year for the Coast Guard, I want to thank all of the volunteers and staff for their professionalism and commitment,” Minister of State with special responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard Jack Chambers said.

“I want to particularly recognise the work of the watch officers at rescue coordination centres in Malin, Valentia and MRCC Dublin, and Coast Guard support staff who to their great credit maintained an uninterrupted service throughout the Covid challenge. I look forward to meeting with the staff and volunteers of the Coast Guard to see this work at first hand in the coming weeks.”