The state is dropping CHC as its contractor for Coast Guard helicopters

THE STATE HAS not renewed the €670 million contract of CHC Ireland to operate the Irish Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter service.

The Government has announced that it has accepted a recommendation from the Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Jack Chambers TD to offer the contract to Bristow Ireland Limited.

A Department of Transport statement said that the contract will provide for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin. In addition to the helicopter service, the new Coast Guard aviation service will, for the first time, also include a fixed wing aircraft element.

“Subject to contract, the new IRCG aviation service contract will cost approximately €670million (excluding VAT) and will run for 10 years in the case of the helicopter service and five years in the case of fixed wing element of the service, with options to extend both services out to 13 years.

“The contract makes provision for the Air Corps to provide the fixed wing element of the service after five years.

“The preferred bidder was selected following a comprehensive procurement project undertaken by the Department of Transport that included an initial market engagement process, a prequalifying process, an initial Request for Tender, a negotiation process, and final evaluation of a Best and Final Offer Tender from the shortlisted bidders,” the statement stated.

CHC Ireland had come in for criticism following the deaths of four crew members in a crash off the Mayo coast.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 crashed at Blackrock island off the Mayo coast on 14 March, 2017.

The final Air Accident Investigation Unit report made a number of criticisms about the Irish Coast Guard and CHC Ireland, the private company operating the helicopter.

The report found the “probable cause” of the crash was poor weather, the helicopter’s altitude and the crew being unaware of a 282ft obstacle on the flight path to the initial route waypoint of one of the operator’s pre-programmed Flight Management System (FMS) routes.

It identified 12 contributory causes of the crash, including “serious and important weaknesses” with how CHC Ireland managed risk mitigation.

In a statement at the time, CHC Ireland expressed its “deepest sympathy” towards the family and friends of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby.

CHC Ireland said lessons from the report will “undoubtedly” be applied across search and rescue operations in Ireland and throughout the world.

It said it was “committed to implementing the appropriate safety recommendations that are directed towards CHC Ireland in the final report”.

The family of Dara Fitzpatrick had said they hope that the report would ensure that those who were responsible for the operation will urgently implement the necessary changes so that such an accident never happens again.

The helicopters, a Sikorsky S-92, is operated on behalf of the Irish Coast Guard on a contract basis with US company CHC Ireland.

In February a Coast Guard helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Derry following an inflight incident.