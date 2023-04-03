Irish consumers warned annual grocery bills may rise by €1,211

IRISH CONSUMERS ARE being warned that annual grocery bills are set to rise by €1,211 if they don’t make changes to their shopping habits.

Take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased in the four weeks to 19 March, according to the latest data from Kantar. The increase happened during a month of celebrations, including Mother’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and the Irish rugby team winning the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Value grocery sales increased by 13.3%, up from 10.2% in February.

“Although value sales are up significantly, grocery price inflation is still the driving factor rather than just increased spending. Grocery inflation continues to rise and now stands at 16.8%, with the annual grocery bill set to rise by €1,211 if consumers don’t make changes to their shopping habits,” Kantar senior retail analyst Emer Healy said.

In the 12 weeks to 19 March, take-home grocery sales increased by 9.5%, contributing an additional €268 million to the overall market performance, as shoppers returned to store more often (up 7.7%) and average price per pack increased by 13.9% year-on-year.

“Consumers are opting to shop little and often to help manage their household budgets. Basket mission really drives growth for the overall market – up 25.1% – with shoppers spending an additional €119.6 million year-on-year,” Healy said.

“The indulgent mission grew 17.7% year-on-year, as shoppers made more indulgent trips in line with the festivities in March.”

Celebrations

Irish shoppers took advantage of St Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year to celebrate the long weekend in style, resulting in a 10.4% boost to sales in March, Kantar said.

Sales of Guinness were up 6.7%, equating to an additional €623,000, with one in 10 Irish households purchasing the beverage in March.

With many tuning in to watch Ireland win the rugby Grand Slam at home, Irish supporters also consumed more savoury snacks and soft drinks, with sales hitting €3.5 million and €4.4 million respectively.

March also saw shoppers stocking up on Easter essentials, growing an additional 20% on Easter chocolate. Large eggs proved to be most popular, with sales up an impressive 86% year-on-year and shoppers spending an additional €3.8 million.

Advertisement

Own label growth

The Irish market continues to see much stronger own label growth (13.5%) than brands (6.2%) as shoppers look for ways to save money. Value own label saw the strongest growth (34.5%) year-on-year with shoppers spending €18 million more on these ranges.

Own label now holds a higher value share than brands – 47.3% compared to 47%.

Online sales also remained strong over the 12-week period, up 2.6%, with shoppers spending an additional €3.9 million online year-on-year.

More frequent trips (4%) and higher average prices (15.5%) helped to drive growth.

Supermarket performances

Each of the major retailers continue to see positive results, with sales growth accelerating from February to March, according to Kantar.

Dunnes holds the highest share amongst all retailers at 23.2%, with growth of 13.4% year-on-year.

This growth stems from an influx of new shoppers to store, up 1.3 percentage points, and shoppers returning more often to store, up 4.7%.

Tesco holds 22.1% of the market with growth of 13.6% year- on-year, and the strongest frequency growth amongst all retailers, up 12.8%.

SuperValu holds 20.6% of the market and growth of 4.2%, with shoppers making the most trips in store when compared to all retailers, with an average of 21.7 trips over the 12-week period, an increase of 12.1% year-on-year.

Lidl holds 13.3% share and growth of 11.7% year-on-year. An influx of new shoppers and more frequent trips contributed an additional €25.2 million to overall performance.

Aldi holds 12.3% share with growth of 9.1% year-on-year, welcoming a boost in new shoppers and more frequent trips contributed an additional €40.1m to overall performance.