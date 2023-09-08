Irish couple killed in road crash in Rome named

AN IRISH COUPLE who were killed in a road crash in Rome yesterday have been named as Paul and Mary O’Reilly from the village of Kilmore in Co Wexford.

The couple were struck by a car on the Via Cristoforo Colombo, a road linking the south side of the Italian capital to the coast.

Fine Gael councillor for Rosslare, Jim Moore has said that Paul, 60, and Mary, 59, were well known in the community.

“It’s shocking how this double tragedy has arisen, there’s just a complete shock. Overnight the family has been dealing with making contact with family and relatives, both at home and abroad, to make them aware of the tragedy,” he said.

“They’re beginning the long process of dealing with the repatriation, dealing with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the authorities in Dublin and Rome. There’s just stunned silence here.”

“The couple are longtime married and settled in Kilmore. Mary’s from the area and has a large extended family here and worked in the community centre here as well as other activities. They’d be well involved with the area,” Moore said.

Rome’s Councillor for Mobility, Eugenio Patanè said the city is “deeply saddened by the accident on Via Cristoforo Colombo, at the height of Via Malafede, which caused the death of two Irish tourists.”

A spokesperson for the city council has said that the driver of the car was taken to hospital for injuries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of the couple.