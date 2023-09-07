Advertisement

Thursday 7 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The incident occurred in Rome this afternoon.
# Italy
Irish couple killed after being struck by a car in Rome
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
1 hour ago

AN IRISH COUPLE have been killed after being struck by a car in Rome this afternoon. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” the spokesperson added.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the couple were aged 59 and 60.

The incident occurred on the Cristoforo Colombo dual carriageway this afternoon. 

