Irish couple killed after being struck by a car in Rome

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN IRISH COUPLE have been killed after being struck by a car in Rome this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” the spokesperson added.
According to Italian news agency ANSA, the couple were aged 59 and 60.
The incident occurred on the Cristoforo Colombo dual carriageway this afternoon.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site