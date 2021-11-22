Irish bomb disposal experts travel to Qatar to help preparations for the 2022 World Cup

IRISH BOMB DISPOSAL experts have travelled to Qatar to help local forces prepare for security operations at the 2022 World Cup.

Three operators from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team went to the middle eastern state for Exercise Watan – which involved international experts from across the globe.

The State of Qatar requested Irish Defence Forces EOD operators due to their expertise in dealing with improvised explosive devices and chemical attacks.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said the event is part of the preparations ahead of the major sporting event.

“This was a large multinational exercise with a total of 13 nations, including 186 personnel, participating. Of these 13 nations, six provided EOD operators, Ireland, Italy, Turkey, Portugal, Kuwait & France.

“These personnel were drawn from both Military and Police EOD. Each nation was paired with a Qatari EOD team. These combined / joint teams then completed EOD tasks within Exercise Watan.

The Irish officers, on the left of the image, gave briefings on how to deal with a chemical attack. Source: Irish Defence Forces

“Additionally, both formal and informal sharing of knowledge and experience took place throughout the Exercise.

“The Irish delegation was requested to brief the multinational EOD teams on their expertise regarding CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) EOD,” the spokesperson said.