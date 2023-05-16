'Radical' change to Irish Defence Forces command structures to be brought before Cabinet today

THE CABINET WILL decide today on “radical” plans to redraw the high level command structures of the Irish Defence Forces and appoint a new post of Chief of Defence.

The plan formed part of the Commission on the Defence Forces – a report which looked at Defence failings in Ireland. This includes the creation of the Chief of Defence (CHOD) post who will act as the go between the Irish Defence Forces and Government.

It is understood that the CHOD would have greater powers than the current Chief of Staff role and will, sources said, have some budgetary control – it is a command position at a strategic level.

As previously reported by this website the CHOD would be supported by a newly created Defence Forces’ Headquarters, as well as by three Service Chiefs of equal rank (covering the land, air and maritime domains), a new Vice CHOD / Joint Force Commander, and an externally recruited Head of Transformation.

Additionally, a new senior soldier should be appointed from the enlisted non-officer ranks. That soldier would sit on the defence staff in a new departure for the Irish military.

Sources have said that all of the recommendations are seen as international best practice and form much of the command structures of militaries across the globe.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, speaking to reporters before cabinet, described the move as a major change in Irish defence policy.

“We are moving towards a more radical transformation of the high level command structure in our Defence Forces as per the Commission on the Defence Forces which will start today. This will see the creation of a new Chief of Defence and to work out the proper military civilian relationship into the future.

“It will require substantial legislative change and new legislation to underpin our defence forces into the future which is significant for our Defence Forces and also for cultural change within our Defence Forces,” he said.

The Journal understands that the policy changes include the preparation of new measures to provide “effective assurance and accountability”.

The recommendations from the Commission’s report includes the creation of a post of the Chief of Defence (CHOD), to replace the current role of Chief of Staff.

The CHOD will be supported by a Vice Chief of Defence and will command and control the Defence Forces at a strategic level.

The creation of three Service Chiefs, and Deputy Service Chiefs, for the land, air and maritime forces, is also set out in the report’s recommendations.

The new Defence Forces’ Headquarters will report to directly to the CHOD, who will be assisted by the Assistant Chief of Defence and Head of Transformation.

It is understood that the Attorney General has advised there is no constitutional bar to legislating for the recommendations.

UN Mission

Meanwhile the Cabinet will also clear the way for the Defence Forces to serve with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a further 12 months from 30 May.

There are currently 327 personnel as part of the 121st Infantry Battalion in Lebanon. They are due to their six month deployment by the end of May and will be in turn replaced by the 122nd Infantry Battalion.

The decision will be subject to the renewal of the UN authority for the mission, with the current mandate due to expire on 31 August.