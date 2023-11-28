Approval to be sought at Cabinet for continuation of two overseas peackeeping missions

THE CABINET WILL be asked to approve continued Irish Defence Forces involvement in two overseas missions later today.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin who is Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs will discuss with his Government colleagues in regard to missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Uganda.

The first mission will be to continue the provision of up to five members of the Defence Forces for the UN authorised mission Operation Althea in Bosnia and Herzegovina, up until 31 December 2024.

The EU military mission EUFOR was established under a UN Security Council Resolution in November, 2004 – the measure was renewed for another year at the start of this month.

A source has said that the primary focus of the operation is on stability and security in the country, supporting the local authorities. A total of 20 countries, including EU Member States and non-EU Troop Contributing Countries are present within EUFOR.

The majority of the force is stationed in Sarajevo with Liaison and Observation Teams deployed across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ireland has participated in Althea since December 2004. Since April 2017, Ireland’s contribution to the EUFOR mission has been reduced to five personnel, based at EUFOR’s headquarters in Sarajevo.

The mission was a response to the war in the former Yugoslavia which erupted in the late 1990s.

The second mission is for Irish Defence Forces participation in the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Entebbe, Uganda.

This would be on six-month rotations for a period of up to 24 months.

The purpose of the deployment is to continue to deliver Counter Improvised Explosive Device training for troops deploying to UN Peacekeeping Missions.