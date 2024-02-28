Quick Reaction Force: On patrol with Irish soldiers across Syria's contested Golan Heights

INSIDE CAMP FAOUAR deep in Syria’s stretch of the Golan Heights Captain Tara Khan and her team begin preparations to lead a patrol out across the rocky mountainsides to a number of outposts.

Khan and her team of young soldiers are the Quick Reaction Force – the military equivalent of a heavily-armed emergency response team.

It is the primary role of the 133 Irish soldiers working in Syria with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force – they work shifts on a 24 hour basis responding to explosions, fire fights, artillery strikes and kidnappings.

This week The Journal has travelled to the region to report on the work of Irish troops stationed there before they leave Syria in April.

As they carry out their operations the troops also use an armoured personnel carrier which is an ambulance – this sees the soldiers responding to injured soldiers and civilians across the region.

The day begins early, readying their MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carriers for the trip ahead.

As The Journal looked on the troops rehearsed the beginning stages of a call out – a radio message is transmitted and the soldiers come running to the hanger. Shouts of ‘Garryowen’ can be heard across the camp – a code word for an emergency.

They then don their kit which includes body armour and the click-clack sound of Steyr Aug assault rifles. The MOWAGS then start their engines and drive the short distance to the square to await their orders.

Khan and a messenger, or in military speak a “runner”, Private Caolain Galligan from Cavan meet Captain Gerry Duff and they receive the information they need.

She informs the drivers and the crews and they then depart – they must respond in 15 minutes but the Irish soldiers have got it down closer to six minutes.

It is intense work but Khan said she relishes the moment when the call goes out for help.

“When you hear the call on the radio – the heart beat goes up and then you are running around depending on where you are in the camp.

“You just have to get here as quick as possible,” she said.

The 68 Infantry Group of 133 Irish Defence Forces soldiers is based at Camp Faouar which is located just a short distance from the Lebanese and Israeli borders.

Sergeant Niall Kilcrann from Rooskey, Roscommon during today's patrol. Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Mountain top camp

The MOWAGS brought us to a mountain top outpost where several Nepalese peacekeepers work on keeping watch alongside a nearby camp of unarmed observers.

Painted blue spots on the rocks mark the locations where Irish Defence Forces engineers have established are mine free areas.

Below is the divided town of Hadar split in two by an Israeli separation wall – just a few metres apart, two communities live. One side is in Syria the other in Israel. Locals have built a makeshift amphitheatre where they can meet and shout to each other across the dividing fence – it is the only way they can maintain relationships.

The imposing Mount Hermon overlooks the site – its peaks are shrouded in bright white snow and two of the ranges’ summits are dotted with Israeli emplacements.

At several locations the sound of Israeli fighter jets could be heard far above.

It is a challenging environment for the soldiers but they tell us that they have a good relationship with the locals. That was clear as they passed through villages and towns – locals waving a greeting – even members of the Syrian forces, manning checkpoints and armed with Kalashnikov rifles waved to the Irish.

Children emerging from school cheered and waved as the troops in white UN vehicles passed by.

The Irish Defence Forces are not alone in operating in the contested area – other countries are with them including Uruguayan soldiers who have a strong relationship with their Irish counterparts.

On a visit today Major General Adrian Ó Murchú called into the Uruguayan camp. There the South American troops spoke of a horrific incident in which they said Israeli soldiers killed a shepherd as he approached a fence.

There have been other similar incidents, the Uruguayans’ said, and they have been logged by observers.

Captain Tara Khan and Private Caolain Galligan begin their patrol. Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

There is a daily catalogue of incidents across the region including an improvised explosive device explosion.

The area is like a powder keg and it is noticeable that some towns are more comfortable with the passing soldiers than others.

Towns and villages emerge from the stone and grass-covered landscape rapidly – some with signs of battle damage – with political posters and Syrian flags painted on closed shop fronts.

People sit on the road side with large plastic bottles full of cooking oil and petrol – hoping to sell it to passing motorists.

The soldiers we travelled with told us in the summer the ground will become arid and sandy with temperatures reaching in excess of 40 degrees celsius. The snow will melt on Mount Hermon.

At present the soldiers are winding down as engineers and logistics specialists begin to plan for a major move to bring home €23 million worth of kit.

The MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carriers arrive at one of the out posts. Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

The soldiers deployed to Syria are also preparing for a transition to home life – they met today with specialist welfare officers who discussed the mental health and stress problems faced by troops returning home.

They also met Major General Adrian Ó Murchú and Irish Defence Forces Sergeant Major Keith Caffrey for a ‘town hall’ meeting to hear about the changes to come for the Irish Defence Forces.

In April the Irish will leave those Syrian towns and villages as they pull out of the mission and the MOWAGS and their crews will return to Ireland.