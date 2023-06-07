Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 7 June 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Ireland’s Sarah Lavin (file pic).
# Athletics
Irish duo impress at Continental Tour Gold Meet in Poland
Andrew Coscoran and Sarah Lavin both produced strong performances yesterday.
3.9k
0
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S ANDREW Coscoran finished second with a time of 3.33.87 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet in Poland yesterday evening during the 1500m event.

The race was won by Pietro Arese of Italy while Matthew Stonier of Great Britain secured third place with times of 3.33.56 and 3.34.53 respectively.

Sarah Lavin also impressed, finishing third with a season’s best time of 12.86 in the 100m final.

USA’s Alaysha Johnson (12.41) took first place and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.64) was second.

It was a night to remember too for Sharlene Mawdsley at the Bronze Meet in Huelva, as she produced a PB of 51.34 in the 400m event.

All three Irish athletes had previously been in action at the weekend, with Coscoran winning the 1500m event at the FBK Games, while Lavin again ran a season’s best time.

You can read the results in more detail here. 

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     