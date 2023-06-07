Irish duo impress at Continental Tour Gold Meet in Poland

IRELAND’S ANDREW Coscoran finished second with a time of 3.33.87 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet in Poland yesterday evening during the 1500m event.

The race was won by Pietro Arese of Italy while Matthew Stonier of Great Britain secured third place with times of 3.33.56 and 3.34.53 respectively.

Sarah Lavin also impressed, finishing third with a season’s best time of 12.86 in the 100m final.

USA’s Alaysha Johnson (12.41) took first place and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.64) was second.

It was a night to remember too for Sharlene Mawdsley at the Bronze Meet in Huelva, as she produced a PB of 51.34 in the 400m event.

All three Irish athletes had previously been in action at the weekend, with Coscoran winning the 1500m event at the FBK Games, while Lavin again ran a season’s best time.

