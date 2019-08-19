This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's economy is set to keep growing next year, but could be seriously hit by a no-deal Brexit

Ibec states that the economy is set to grow by 4% this year.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 19 Aug 2019, 7:28 AM
21 minutes ago 904 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4771999
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa S.
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa S.

IRELAND’S ECONOMY IS set to grow by 4% this year and 2.7% next year, but a no deal Brexit could impact that, according to an Irish business lobby group.

Ibec’s Q3 Quarterly Economic Outlook states that Irish households have benefitted from strong growth over the past few years, which has increased incomes.

It states that economic growth – measured in Gross domestic product (GDP) – is slowing down, with the economy forecast to grow by 2.7% next year. 

These forecasts are based on the assumption that a deal on Brexit is reached, and Britain doesn’t go crashing out of Europe on 31 October. 

Ibec states in the event of a no-deal Brexit, there will be significant impacts from continued depreciation in the value of sterling, cancelled investment, falling consumer confidence, rising costs and significant trade disruption.

It states that the economy could still grow, but that growth could more than half. It has called for measures in October’s budget to include state supports for companies.

“Every indicator of the Irish economy tells the same story. The economy is continuing to grow rapidly through a period of great uncertainty. This growth is also clearly benefitting households,” said Gerard Brady, chief economist with Ibec. 

The economy is now close to full employment, with moderate inflation and the strongest increases in real living standards since the late 1990s.

Brady said that it wasn’t all good news, however. 

“2018 was the first year where the value of Irish indigenous exports fell since 2011. This trend has been reversed in the early months of 2019 driven by continued increases in production in both the alcohol and dairy sectors,” he said. 

“Both sectors will face challenges over the coming year due to US tariffs and Brexit.

Ibec analysis has shown that Irish goods are the most exposed, on a per capita basis, to the proposed US tariffs on EU goods. Irish exports worth €818 million could be hit by new tariffs. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie