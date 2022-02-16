Irish winner of €31 million Euromillions jackpot comes forward to collect prize

THE IRISH WINNER of the Euromillions jackpot worth over €31 million has come forward to claim their prize, according to the National Lottery.

The jackpot, which was worth an eyewatering €30,928,078, was won by a person in the Mid-West before the draw on 11 February.

The ticketholder bought the winning ticket as a quick pick at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.

The National Lottery has said that arrangements are now being made for the ticketholder to claim their prize.

“We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid.

“This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.

The winning numbers in last week’s Euromillions draw were: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 07, 11.