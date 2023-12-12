Irish Farmers' Association elects woman as deputy president for first time in history

THE IRISH FARMERS’ Association has elected Alice Doyle from Wexford as its new deputy president, which means a woman will hold the post for the first time in history.

Francie Gorman from Co Laois has been elected as the new President of the association.

Gorman secured 16,699 votes, beating runner up Martin Stapleton who secured 13,210 votes.

Alice Doyle was elected with 16,502 votes, which bested Pat Murphy who secured 12,968 votes.

Previously Doyle said she wanted to be the deputy president because she thought she could bring a skill set to the role “that nobody else does”.

“I come from a background where I have worked on the farm and off it, so I represent the whole farming background,” she told Agriland previously.

Doyle also said her past experience as a teacher would make her a good negotiator and communicator.

“I can bring balance as well, I’m not playing the female card, but I think a balance on the national council would be very good for the organisation.

Advertisement

“I’m very busy, but all women can multi-task and I’m very good at it… my beef farming skills, and my off farm skills will benefit me as well,” Doyle added.

She previously said she worked hard in the role of chair of the Farm Family Committee, and that it had well prepared her for the role of deputy president.

Doyle lives just outside of Gorey in Co Wexford, with her husband Tom on their beef and tillage farm.

In his campaign, Gorman said that the IFA needs to be “more proactive” in telling a positive story about the contribution that farmers’ make.

Francie Gorman, the new IFA president.

The turnout of the election was just under 30,000, which represented a significant boost compared to 2019.

For the first time, IFA members received their ballot in the post and had the option to vote in person at their branch, or return their ballot via post.

Gorman will succeed Tim Cullinan, and become the 17th President of the IFA in January.

In the regional elections, Conor O’Leary was elected Munster Regional Chair, while Paul O’Brien is the new South Leinster Chair, and Brendan Golden is the new Connacht Chair.