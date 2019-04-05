This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Green-Schools under fire from Irish Farmers' Association over 'Meatless Monday' teaching pack

‘Green-Schools cannot apologise for promoting actions to help our environment’ a spokesperson said.

By Conor McCrave Friday 5 Apr 2019, 11:00 AM
26 minutes ago 1,654 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577852
President of the IFA, Joe Healy
Image: RollingNews.ie
President of the IFA, Joe Healy
President of the IFA, Joe Healy
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE IRISH FARMER’S Association has hit out at An Taisce after it published a resource pack for secondary school teachers that encourages children to eat less meat. 

The Green-Schools programme which promotes measures to reduce our carbon footprint and works towards environmental sustainability – and is run by An Taisce – published a climate action resource pack for teachers, this week. 

It included a foreword from Environment Minister Richard Bruton who said it was developed “with support provided by [his] Department under the National Climate Change Action and Awareness Programme”. 

However, with suggestions such as “meatless Mondays” in schools and measures to “reduce the amount of meat and dairy” consumed by students, the IFA has called for the withdrawal of the resource. 

“This is beyond the remit of An Taisce and it is not consistent with dietary advice given by the Department of Health, the competent authority, on balanced diets,” IFA president Joe Healy said.

The revised nutritional guidelines from the Department of Health in 2017 recommended one serving of either meat, poultry, fish, eggs, beans and nuts, for a lunchtime snack or after-school meal. 

“Farmers are extremely angry that packs like this would be distributed in schools advising students to consume less meat and dairy when both are an important part of a balanced diet,” Healy added. 

“What our children are taught in school should be based on scientific findings proofed by the appropriate state agencies and government departments,” he added. 

He said the Department of Education and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment must step in to ensure the resource packs are not distributed in schools. 

A spokesperson for the Green-Schools programme said it would not apologise for outlining measures to help tackle climate change. 

“The resource, which is part of the Green-Schools voluntary programme, has not – as claimed by the IFA – been distributed in schools,” she said. 

“Rather, through a nationwide press release and the Green-Schools social media channels, its availability to download has been promoted. It is a complementary resource for teachers taking part in this optional, voluntary programme.

“Green-Schools cannot apologise for promoting actions to help our environment.

“International research has long been suggesting that in order to meet our climate obligations and reduce our carbon footprint, we should reduce our meat and dairy intake.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said it was not the lead department for the Green-Schools programme and “it is a matter for individual schools what material they use to support teaching the curriculum”. 

A spokesperson for Minister Richard Bruton did not return a request for comment at the time of publication. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie