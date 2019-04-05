Green-Schools under fire from Irish Farmers' Association over 'Meatless Monday' teaching pack

THE IRISH FARMER’S Association has hit out at An Taisce after it published a resource pack for secondary school teachers that encourages children to eat less meat.

The Green-Schools programme which promotes measures to reduce our carbon footprint and works towards environmental sustainability – and is run by An Taisce – published a climate action resource pack for teachers, this week.

It included a foreword from Environment Minister Richard Bruton who said it was developed “with support provided by [his] Department under the National Climate Change Action and Awareness Programme”.

However, with suggestions such as “meatless Mondays” in schools and measures to “reduce the amount of meat and dairy” consumed by students, the IFA has called for the withdrawal of the resource.

“This is beyond the remit of An Taisce and it is not consistent with dietary advice given by the Department of Health, the competent authority, on balanced diets,” IFA president Joe Healy said.

The revised nutritional guidelines from the Department of Health in 2017 recommended one serving of either meat, poultry, fish, eggs, beans and nuts, for a lunchtime snack or after-school meal.

“Farmers are extremely angry that packs like this would be distributed in schools advising students to consume less meat and dairy when both are an important part of a balanced diet,” Healy added.

“What our children are taught in school should be based on scientific findings proofed by the appropriate state agencies and government departments,” he added.

He said the Department of Education and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment must step in to ensure the resource packs are not distributed in schools.

A spokesperson for the Green-Schools programme said it would not apologise for outlining measures to help tackle climate change.

“The resource, which is part of the Green-Schools voluntary programme, has not – as claimed by the IFA – been distributed in schools,” she said.

“Rather, through a nationwide press release and the Green-Schools social media channels, its availability to download has been promoted. It is a complementary resource for teachers taking part in this optional, voluntary programme.

“Green-Schools cannot apologise for promoting actions to help our environment.

“International research has long been suggesting that in order to meet our climate obligations and reduce our carbon footprint, we should reduce our meat and dairy intake.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said it was not the lead department for the Green-Schools programme and “it is a matter for individual schools what material they use to support teaching the curriculum”.

A spokesperson for Minister Richard Bruton did not return a request for comment at the time of publication.