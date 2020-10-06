Crew member of ferry missing after overnight search in Irish Sea

A CREW MEMBER from an Irish Ferries passenger ferry remains missing after a failed search attempt in the Irish Sea overnight.

The WB Yeats ferry operates the Dublin to Holyhead route. The alarm was raised at around 9pm yesterday.

The search is being overseen by the HM Coastguard in Holyhead in Wales, but the Irish Coast Guard is providing assistance.

The ICG provided an aircraft for use from about 12.30am to 3am, but there was “no trace” of the missing crew member.

An ICG spokesperson told TheJournal.ie the overnight search was unsuccessful but another search is expected to take place this morning.

A spokesperson for Irish Ferries said the company would not be commenting on the situation.