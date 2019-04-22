Irish film Vivarium selected to premiere at Cannes

AN IRISH FILM has been selected to screen as part of the prestigious International Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

Irish production company Fantastic Film’s Vivarium is directed by Irish director Lorcan Finnegan and stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. The production was supported by Screen Ireland.

The sci-fi movie concerns tells the story of a young couple who follow a mysterious estate agent and get trapped in a strange housing development.

It was selected to premiere in Competition as part of Critics’ Week (La Semaine de la Critique) at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

It will compete for the two prizes given by La Semaine de la Critique’s jury.

The film is the second feature Finnegan, following his 2016 debut Without Name.

Screen Ireland Chief Executive James Hickey congratulated the team behind Vivarium on the selection.

“Cannes is undoubtedly the most prestigious film festival in the world and presents an iconic platform to launch the film on the global stage,” he said.

Finnegan said he was “delighted” to be premiering the movie at Cannes.

“It’s an honour to be selected and a perfect launch for the film,” he said.