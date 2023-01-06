Irish films make BAFTA longlist including The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin

SEVERAL IRISH FILMS have made the BAFTA nominations longlist this year, including The Banshees of Inisherin for best film, and An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) for best film not in the English language.

An Cailín Ciúin is an Irish language film written and directed by Colm Bairéad, based on the novel Foster by Claire Keegan. It is focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents. It has grossed over €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices.

The Wonder is also nominated for outstanding British film. The movie is an adaption of Emma Donaghue’s 2016 novel, and it was a part Irish Element production, which is set in rural Wicklow.

Martin Mcdonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin is set to compete with nine other films to scoop the top award of best film, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, Aftersun and All Quiet on the Western Front.

The dark comedy focuses on the struggling friendship of two men on a fictional island off the coast of Ireland.

A host of Irish actors are up for awards as well, including Colin Farrell for best leading actor for his turn in Banshees of Inisherin. The film is nominated in several other categories including costume design, production design, editing, cinematography, and casting.

Paul Mescal is nominated in the same category for his performance in Aftersun.

Meanwhile Kerry Condon is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Banshees of Inisherin, and both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are nominated for their performances in the film, in the category of best supporting actor.

An Irish Goodbye is also nominated for Best British Short Film. It is set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland and tells the story of two estranged brothers who are forced to reunite.

The full longlist for the 2023 BAFTA nominations can be found here.