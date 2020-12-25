The best Irish films to watch this Christmas

THERE ARE LOTS of great Irish films available to stream, so why not give some love to homegrown movies this festive season?

Rialto

Volta.ie

This recent Irish film sees Tom Vaughan Lawlor play a married man in Dublin who falls for a young male sex worker. This low-key movie explores the impact of what happens on him and his family.

Sea Fever

Volta.ie

Neasa Hardiman directs this thriller, which is one for fans of Alien and The Thing. A young scientist goes on board a trawler in the Irish sea to do some research – but then something strange starts to invade the vessel…

Extra Ordinary

Netflix

This absolutely gas Irish comedy stars Maeve Higgins as a woman called Rose who can see and communicate with ghosts. Then Rose gets introduced to Martin (Barry Ward), whose daughter is being used in a Satanic pact concocted by a former rock star (Will Forte). Off the wall and very entertaining.

Michael Inside

Volta.ie

This incredibly moving film is about a young teenager, Michael (Dafhyd Flynn) who ends up in jail after minding drugs for a schoolmate’s brother. Through his story, we get an insight into life in Irish jail, and the impact that judgements about your class and social background can have on your prospects.

Viva

Volta.ie

Mark O’Halloran wrote this Cuban-set story about a young drag performer who tries to bond with his macho dad. Directed by the great Paddy Breathnach.

A Date For Mad Mary

Volta.ie

This brilliant film stars Seana Kerslake as Mary, a young woman who spends some time in jail and then has to return home to a town where everyone knows her reputation. As she feels ostracised by her soon-to-be-married best mate, her friendship with a newcomer starts to change things around for her.

The Crying Game

IFI@Home

If you haven’t seen this 1992 Neil Jordan classic, now’s your chance. The always great Stephen Rea stars as Fergus, an IRA man who takes a British soldier captive. The ‘reveal’ in this film hasn’t aged well, so be warned, but the rest of the film is excellently told.