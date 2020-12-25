#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 25 December 2020
Advertisement

The best Irish films to watch this Christmas

From classics to new films.

By Aoife Barry Friday 25 Dec 2020, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,794 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5278794

THERE ARE LOTS of great Irish films available to stream, so why not give some love to homegrown movies this festive season?

Rialto

  • Volta.ie

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

This recent Irish film sees Tom Vaughan Lawlor play a married man in Dublin who falls for a young male sex worker. This low-key movie explores the impact of what happens on him and his family. 

Sea Fever

  • Volta.ie

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

Neasa Hardiman directs this thriller, which is one for fans of Alien and The Thing. A young scientist goes on board a trawler in the Irish sea to do some research – but then something strange starts to invade the vessel…

Extra Ordinary

  • Netflix

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

This absolutely gas Irish comedy stars Maeve Higgins as a woman called Rose who can see and communicate with ghosts. Then Rose gets introduced to Martin (Barry Ward), whose daughter is being used in a Satanic pact concocted by a former rock star (Will Forte). Off the wall and very entertaining.

Michael Inside

  • Volta.ie

Source: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

This incredibly moving film is about a young teenager, Michael (Dafhyd Flynn) who ends up in jail after minding drugs for a schoolmate’s brother. Through his story, we get an insight into life in Irish jail, and the impact that judgements about your class and social background can have on your prospects.

Viva

  • Volta.ie

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

Mark O’Halloran wrote this Cuban-set story about a young drag performer who tries to bond with his macho dad. Directed by the great Paddy Breathnach.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Date For Mad Mary

  • Volta.ie

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

This brilliant film stars Seana Kerslake as Mary, a young woman who spends some time in jail and then has to return home to a town where everyone knows her reputation. As she feels ostracised by her soon-to-be-married best mate, her friendship with a newcomer starts to change things around for her.

The Crying Game

  • IFI@Home

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

If you haven’t seen this 1992 Neil Jordan classic, now’s your chance. The always great Stephen Rea stars as Fergus, an IRA man who takes a British soldier captive. The ‘reveal’ in this film hasn’t aged well, so be warned, but the rest of the film is excellently told.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie