Saturday 25 December 2021
Irish films to stream this Christmas day

We’ve everything from comedy to sci-fi.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 9:00 AM
43 minutes ago 3,944 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5625408

IT’S CHRISTMAS DAY, and you might be looking for some excellent Irish films to stream.

Here’s our pick of the Irish flicks to stream this Christmas Day, and where to find them. 

Deadly Cuts

Source: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

IFI@Home/Volta.ie

Want to share in lots of laughs with the family? Here’s one for you (though it’s not for kids). This is about a gang of absolutely gas hairdressers in a north Dublin suburb who face off against a local hardman. It’s really funny and feelgood, with a wicked sense of humour.

Sea Fever

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

Maybe you want to watch something that’s a bit spookier – try Sea Fever, Neasa Hardiman’s creepy film about a young scientist who boards an Irish trawler to do some work… and finds much more than she bargained for lurking beneath the sea.

Dancing at Lughnasa

Source: HD Retro Trailers/YouTube

Why not try a golden oldie? Meryl Streep, Brid Brennan, Michael Gambon and more star in this film version of Brian Friel’s play about a summer experienced by the Mundy sisters in Donegal. It’s a great family film with excellent performances.

His & Hers

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

Here’s a sweet film for all the family, from Ken Wardrop, where women talk about their relationships with men. 

The Wind That Shakes The Barley 

Source: Volta VOD/YouTube

Get all fired up with the Irish spirit and watch this Mike Leigh film (we’re counting it as an Irish one as it was filmed here) set during the Irish War of Independence and Civil War. It focuses on two brothers, Damien O’Donovan (Cillian Murphy) and Teddy O’Donovan (Pádraic Delaney), who join the Irish Republican Army to fight for Irish independence.

Adam and Paul 

Source: Emmet O'Neill/YouTube

The one and only Adam and Paul, a bittersweet Irish comedy that follows two friends and drug users as they spend a day in the city. Stars Mark O’Halloran and Tom Murphy.

Sing Street

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Head back to the 80s with this film about a young teen who starts a band – starring Aiden Gillen, Maria Doyle Kennedy and a host of other Irish stars. 

Young Offenders

Source: TIFF Trailers/YouTube

If you haven’t seen it already, or just want to relive the joy of it, time to enjoy the chaotic comedy of Conor and Jock as they get up to all sorts in Cork city. Pure class, bai. 

The Story of Looking

Source: Modern Films/YouTube

Belfast-born and Scotland-based Mark Cousins released this documentary this year, about the power of looking and images. It was precipitated by a cataract operation, and is definitely something to watch if you want to be inspired and get reflective. 

