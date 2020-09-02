This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government records €9.5 billion budget deficit on foot of Covid-19 spending

The figure compares to a deficit of €625m recorded in the same period last year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 6:45 PM
21 minutes ago 2,243 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193812
Image: Shutterstock/Gena96
Image: Shutterstock/Gena96

THE GOVERNMENT RECORDED a €9.5bn deficit at the end of August, latest figures from the Exchequer show.

The figure compares to a deficit of €625m recorded up to the same point last year, with the additional €8.8bn this year mostly attributed to increases in government spending.

According to the Department of Finance, the increase in spending reflects the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly from the Department of Health and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

There has been an increase in overall government spending of 28% or €9.5 billion compared with the same period in 2019.

Exchequer figures also show that tax revenue to the end of August was also down by 2.3%, or €802 million, on the same period last year.

VAT receipts to end of August were down by over €2.1 billion, or 21% per cent on the same period in 2019. And excise receipts fell by 15%, or €579 million.

However, tax revenues were similar in the month of August compared to the same month last year, down by €11m or 0.4% year-on-year.

This was due to a strong economic performance in January and February, as well as an increase in corporate tax receipts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the figures confirm the scale of the cost of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Exchequer deficit to end-August reflects the unprecedented increase in public expenditure as a result of the Government’s support for our health service and the wider economy through this crisis,” he said.

“Although there are some positive developments – most notably in income tax receipts – a considerable and unprecedented amount of uncertainty remains.”

He added that the deficit underlined the extent of the economic challenge faced by Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie