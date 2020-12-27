#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

Simon Coveney: 'Ireland has defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us'

The EU and the UK published full 1,246-page text of the treaty yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,582 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311157
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has expressed hope that this week’s agreement on a post-Brexit deal will mark the beginning of a new relationship between the UK and Ireland.

The EU and the UK published full 1,246-page text of the treaty yesterday, less than a week before the deal is due to be implemented.

Cabinet is set to be updated on the deal on Tuesday, before the official end of the Brexit transition period on New Year’s Day.

Expressing relief at the agreement of a deal, Coveney said issues specifically relating to Ireland – including the NI border, the peace process and tariffs – had all been “put to bed”.

“When you weigh up the enormous damage of a no deal, I think Ireland has defended itself against the vulnerabilities Brexit forced upon us,” the minister said.

“The protection from the Irish protocol and this deal is beyond what many predicted would be possible.”

Coveney also warned that there would still be changes from next week when the UK fully exits EU, and confirmed that Cabinet would discuss supports for the most affected sectors as a result.

But he said his feeling upon agreement of the deal was one of “relief… tinged with regret” because the UK is set to leave the EU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Ireland is now focused on building a new relationship with the UK outside of the EU. Personally I hope talk of ‘Brexit’ will fade away,” Coveney added.

The deal is yet to be ratified by the EU’s 27 Member States and by the UK’s House of Commons.

However, member states have indicated they will formally back the deal within days, while British MPs and peers will are expected to pass the deal on 30 December, when the Conservatives will receive support for the treaty from opposition Labour MPs.

Contains reporting from Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie