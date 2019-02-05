This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Govt supports self-declared Venezuelan president's call for 'free, fair, democratic' elections

Young Fine Gael has called on the government to recognise Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 10:14 PM
47 minutes ago 1,432 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479047
Juan Guaido
Image: Rafael Hernandez/dpa via PA Images
Juan Guaido
Juan Guaido
Image: Rafael Hernandez/dpa via PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said it supports Venezuela’s self-declared president’s call for “free, fair and democratic elections”. 

Germany, France, Spain and the UK yesterday recognised Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaidó as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to announce new presidential elections.

The US, which has not ruled out a military intervention in crisis-wracked Venezuela, was the first to recognise him as acting president, followed by a dozen Latin American countries.

In a statement this evening, a government spokesperson said: “The actions of President Maduro and his government have led to a devastating humanitarian crisis with up to three million citizens leaving the country and severe hardship for its people.”

The spokesperson said that “Ireland is committed to finding ways to foster shared democratic solutions that can bring political stability and address the pressing needs of the Venezuelan people, including by increasing EU humanitarian support”. 

The Irish government fully supports the democratically elected National Assembly, the last remaining fully democratic institution in Venezuela. Its powers need to be restored and respected. 
We also support the call made by the President of the National Assembly Juan Guaidó for free, fair and democratic elections. 

Despite the government’s comments today, Young Fine Gael has called on the government to join the growing international consensus which recognises Guaidó as the interim Venezuelan president. 

“The fruits of two decades of Chavez/Maduro dictatorship can be seen in the poverty which is ravaging Venezuela,” Young Fine Gael president Killian Foley-Walsh said. 

“It is in this context that so many of Ireland’s international partners and Venezuela’s neighbours have acknowledged Maduro’s illegitimacy by offering formal recognition and support to the next highest ranking Venezuelan politician with credibility, which is speaking Juan Guaidó,” he said. 

Further to recent statements by Ireland’s partners around the world, as well as last week’s vote in the European Parliament recognising Guaidó, Young Fine Gael calls on the government to do right by Ireland’s Venezuelan community and recognise Juan Guaidó as the interim President of Venezuela, in order to organise free and fair elections and to restore democracy to the people of that country. 

Interference

Guaidó is trying to force Maduro from power, set up a transitional government and hold a new presidential poll.

He thanked his EU supporters “for supporting all Venezuelans in this struggle we undertake to rescue our nation’s democracy, freedom and justice”.

But key Maduro ally Russia slammed what it called interference in the oil-rich but now poor Latin American country, saying it was an attempt to “legitimise usurped power”.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the EU of trying to “topple the government by violence and ruse,” while berating the US for treating Venezuela like “one of your states”.

Guaidó (35) claims his legitimacy from the constitution and has been ramping up pressure on Maduro by calling his supporters out into the streets.

The next mass demonstration is due for 12 February.

Guaidó must still find a way to bring in the humanitarian aid given the military’s loyalty to Maduro.

He accused the military yesterday of planning to divert aid being stockpiled in Colombia, Brazil and an unidentified Caribbean island, in order to distribute it through the socialist government’s subsidised food program for its own supporters.

The National Assembly said the military must decide whether it is on the side of the people or “the problem”.

Guaidó knows he needs the armed forces on his side to dislodge Maduro. He was boosted on Saturday by the defection of a top air force general.

His fledgling alternative administration will hold talks in Washington on 14 February on responding to “the largest hemispheric humanitarian crisis in modern history”. 

Maduro won’t cave

Guaidó branded Maduro illegitimate over his reelection in May, which the opposition boycotted after several of its leaders were either jailed, barred or forced into exile.

The US and EU dismissed the elections as a fraud.

Maduro has flatly rejected demands for new elections, telling Spanish television he would not “cave in to pressure.” 

He has supported plans for a meeting of Latin American and EU states in a “Contact Group” in Montevideo on Thursday, though.

The United Nations said 40 people were killed in clashes with security forces in a week of protests last month, coinciding with Guaidó’s self-proclamation as acting leader. Local NGO Foro Penal said almost 1,000 people were detained between 21 and 31 January.

 With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    68,841  50
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    61,346  186
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    53,889  35
    Fora
    1
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    439  0
    2
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    354  0
    3
    		Limerick port accuses its clients of trying to kill a floating data centre project 'at all costs'
    164  0
    The42
    1
    		Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence and €2m fine but will not serve time
    29,886  28
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    24,803  21
    3
    		Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    23,866  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    10,741  4
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    8,936  0
    3
    		Nicola Coughlan has been compared to Melissa McCarthy and her reaction is just so wholesome
    5,101  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys tells jury he has 'some senile dementia'
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend
    Garda awarded just under €40k after being kicked and injured by woman in patrol car
    DUBLIN
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    'A whole history to capture': Dublin's Tenement Museum wants your memories of tenement life
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie