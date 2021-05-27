Government target to vaccinate 82% of the adult population in jeopardy due to Janssen vaccine shortfall

DIFFICULTIES WITH THE supply of Janssen vaccine could see Ireland miss its target of 82% of the country’s adult population to be vaccinated by the end of June.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was speaking this morning in the Dáil and was responding to a question from Sinn Fein Health spokesperson David Cullinane.

Minister Donnelly said the Government expected to receive just half of the 470,000 projected doses of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine by the end of June.

It was projected that they would received 235,000 doses but he added in a worst-case scenario the State may only receive 60,000 doses.

“The way I would frame your question is, is sufficient supply going to have arrived here by the end of June, to have reached 80% with dose one?

“It is unclear if that is the case so I just got off the phone to the taskforce this morning to be able to provide the most up to date information, and there are serious concerns in terms of the supply of the Jansen vaccine.

“I can’t give you the exact details but we’ve been provided with a best and a worst case scenario, we were due to receive in excess of 600,000 vaccines between the end of June. “The worst case scenario would have a very, very significantly less than that, even the best case scenario, I’ve been given, unfortunately is considerably less than that,” he said.

Donnelly had arrived into the Dáil, sitting in the convention centre, in enthusiastic form and paid tribute to the vaccination teams.

“As of last evening, it is estimated that we have administered in excess of two and a half million doses of the vaccine.

“I was speaking with the agency and with the task force and with the department this morning to get our very latest estimates. I’m delighted to be able to share that we believe that by the end of this week half the adult population in our country will have received at least one vaccine dose.

“What a wonderful thing for us to be able to discuss and share this morning, and I know colleagues will join me in expressing on behalf of the government our enormous thanks to the thousands of of men and women in every county right across our country in the vaccination centers in the GP practices and the vaccination teams in the nursing homes,” he added.

The Minister added that the uptake among tose 60-69-years-old was at 89% while in the 50-59-years-old cohort that 86% had registered. There had been more than 70% who had received their first inoculation.

In the 40 to 49-years-old age group more than 45% had registered or been vaccinated and almost 100% of the over 70s had been vaccinated fully.

“This has been a truly and remains a truly national efforts, and it isn’t. Isn’t that a wonderful, wonderful thing to think that in the dark and brutal year that this country has faced that by the end of this weekend, half of our population will have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.