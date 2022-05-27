Six Irish Guard soldiers arrested in UK over drugs and money laundering offences

THE UK’S MINISTRY of Defence has said that six Irish Guards have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and money laundering offences and will not take part in Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee parades.

The regiment is known for guarding royal palaces and their distinctive red coats and tall bearskin hats with a small plume of St. Patrick’s blue.

The Daily Mirror reports the suspects were detained on Wednesday during raids in England, North Wales and Northern Ireland.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Press Office said: “As part of a planned operation the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.

“None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades.

“The Army does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour. As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further.”

The Irish Guards have been the most operationally active unit in the British Army over recent years.

The regiment was founded in 1900 and is known as the “Fighting Micks” among the British army.

The 1st Battalion Irish Guards are set to take part in the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on 2 June as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations honouring her 70th year on the throne.