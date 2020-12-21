Irish hauliers urged not to load trucks unless travelling directly to the continent

Police and port staff turn away vehicles from the Port of Dover in Kent which has been closed after the French government's announcement it will not accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48 hours amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain. Source: PA

THE PRESIDENT OF the Irish Road Haulage Association has said that no truck should leave Ireland unless they have a confirmed booking to travel directly to the continent.

IRHA president Eugene Drennan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there are currently between 200 and 250 Irish lorries stuck in England after France banned road freight from Britain due to the new coronavirus strain.

The Port of Dover in Kent, where the majority of Irish hauliers are currently waiting, is closed to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK until further notice due to the border restrictions in France.

Drennan said he expected stranded hauliers to be allowed travel back to Ireland this evening and tomorrow and said “ferry companies have to do their utmost to get us home”.

Drennan appealed to Irish hauliers to not leave Ireland and said there are no ferries travelling directly to the continent today.

“No haulier, no trucker, no factory should load a truck this morning if that truck hasn’t got a confirmed [ferry] booking to go to the continent,” said Drennan.

He also called for direct lines of travel for goods between Ireland and the continent.

France last night blocked all lorry freight from the UK as concerns mount about a new strain of the pandemic coronavirus.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari announced that the country was suspending all traffic – air, rail and sea – from the UK from midnight for at least 48 hours.

It comes as nations across Europe, including Ireland, moved to halt inbound flights from the UK in a bid to prevent the spread of a virus mutation sweeping through London and the south east of England.

Rod McKenzie, from the Road Haulage Association, told Sky News that 10,000 lorries a day crossed between Dover and Calais in France.

He added: “Brexit stockpiling is one thing, the Christmas rush is another thing, but the absolute hammer blow now is to close the borders for 48 hours.

“That is a serious disruption of the all important supply chain.”

Meanwhile, Simon McKeever, chief executive of the Irish exporters Association, said his members had begun moving freight away from the UK landbridge with France to direct shipping routes with the continent.

McKeever said it “is a bit early” to say what the impact on his members will be today. “What we do know is that freight is open between Britain and Ireland but we have witnessed huge queues going into Holyhead,” he said.

McKeever said the impact of the current restrictions – which may last beyond 48 hours – could have a detrimental impact in two to three weeks time.

McKeever also said the current situation is a “real test of Brexit”.

“What would have happened in the event of Brexit is that the outbound freight out of the UK would have been the one that faced all the delays so this is an exact replica of what we would have seen…on roll-on, roll-off freight.”