This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A new survey is asking people to report sightings of wild honey bee colonies in Ireland this summer

The survey is the first of its kind in Europe.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 24 May 2019, 7:00 AM
42 minutes ago 1,840 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4649147
A honey bees pictured collecting pollen
Image: Rollingnews.ie
A honey bees pictured collecting pollen
A honey bees pictured collecting pollen
Image: Rollingnews.ie

RESEARCHERS FROM NUI Galway have launched a new survey inviting people to report sightings of wild honey bee colonies across Ireland during the summer months.

The survey, the first of its kind in Europe, aims to discover the number and distribution of wild honey bees in Ireland to assist in devising strategies for their conservation.

It follows a collapse in bee populations across the world in recent years, a phenomenon which could have negative ecological consequences because of the importance of the insect’s importance in the pollination of flowers and crops.

The new survey comes on foot of a pilot survey in 2016, when there were more than 200 reports of honey bee colonies in buildings, trees, walls and other types of cavities throughout Ireland.

Researchers were subsequently able to monitor their survival, some of which appeared to last more than three years without human intervention.

Professor Grace McCormack from NUI Galway, who is leading the study, said that the input of the public is critical for data collection on this scale and to help with conservation efforts.

She described the data gathered during the 2016 survey as promising, and revealed her team was now looking to discover the extent of wild honey bees left in Ireland.

“We’re aiming to capture data on where free-living honeybee colonies currently exist, where they like living and ultimately how long they survive unaided,” Keith Browne, one of the team’s researchers said.

Managed honey bees originally came from wild colonies and both populations are important for their mutual survival.”

Elevated cavities

The researchers are calling for members of the public to report sightings of wild honey bees that they spot living anywhere other than a beehive.

Honey bees usually have black stripes which alternate with bands of amber or brown hairs, although some can look almost all black, and they measure around half to three-quarters of an inch in length.

shutterstock_294229676 Honey bees are generally black with amber to brown stripes Source: Shutterstock/Menno Schaefer

Researchers are also looking for photos or descriptions of each colony’s entrance, its location, and how long it has been there.

Members of the public may also supply additional information, including how high off the ground a colony is, what direction its entrance is facing, whether the honey bees are behaving aggressively, and whether a beekeeper has taken a swarm from the colony.

Researchers pointed out that honey bees typically like nesting in elevated cavities like hollows in trees, walls and roofs of buildings, old houses and castles.

They are particularly noticeable when workers are seen flying to and from the nest entrance on warm sunny days.

John Little, who chairs the Native Irish Honey Bee Society (NIHBS) – which is collaborating with NUIG – added that the study would enlighten people about Ireland’s wild honey bee population and prove an important milestone in protecting bees here.

“Wild colonies surviving without human intervention, whether in a tree or a house roof, are an important genetic resource for the conservation of honey bees,” he said.

“Ireland’s native black honey bee, Apis mellifera mellifera, forms the bedrock of our country’s long heritage of beekeeping culture and is also an important component of our natural pollinators.”

The survey is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and can be found online here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie