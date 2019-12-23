This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The average Irish household has spent €2,800 in shops this month

Consumer spending is set to reach almost €5 billion this month.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Dec 2019, 6:00 AM
23 minutes ago 346 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4945268
Image: Shutterstock/lola1960
Image: Shutterstock/lola1960

EACH IRISH HOUSEHOLD is estimated to have spent €2,800 in shops in December after an “erratic and unpredictable” year in shopping. 

Retail Ireland, the representative group for the retail sector, published its Christmas Retail Monitor 2019 today.

This report showed a 3.4% increase in spending this month compared to December last year. 

Consumer spending is set to reach almost €5 billion for this month alone, €1.6 billion more than the average spend in any other month during the year. 

€4.75 billion was spent in December 2018. 

“Retailers have reported strong trading over the recent fortnight, making up for a slower start in some categories,” said Retail Ireland director Arnold Dillon.

“The spending power is there in the economy, but retailers are having to compete aggressively to attract consumers to their offering.” 

The extra money spent during the Christmas period equates to around €940 more per household compared to other months, with a total of €2,800 spent throughout December in the average household. 

Related Read

30.11.19 Trying to shop for presents more sustainably this Christmas? Here's what experts suggest

The last year has been “erratic and unpredictable” for retailers mainly due to Brexit uncertainty, the report says.   

Irish people spent €15.9 billion in online shopping in the first nine months of 2019, according to data from the Central Bank.  

The price of consumer goods is reported to have fallen by 1.7% in the first ten months of this year. Retail sales rose by 2.8% during this period. 

Currently, growth in online sales is six times greater than that of physical shops. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie