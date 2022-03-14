#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 March 2022
Open Newsroom invitation: Can the EU help to grow the Irish language?

A powerful way to engage with this month’s reporting on the Irish language and minority language issues.

By Carl Kinsella Monday 14 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM
THIS WEEK THE Good Information Project invites you to join a free Open Newsroom webinar on how the Irish language can grow within the EU.

Earlier this year, the Irish language took a leap forward when it became recognised as one of the official languages of the European Union. Despite this improvement in status, the reality remains that only 4% of the population actually speak it daily.

We will be joined by Jim Maher, a senior policy advisor at the European Parliament, and Dr. Teresa Lynn, a research fellow at the ADAPT Centre at DCU and Principal Investigator of GaelTech, to learn what can be done in order to help the Irish language thrive. The Journal reporter Rónán Duffy will also be on hand to share the findings of our coverage so far.

Hosted by EU reporter and Gaeilgeoir Gráinne Ní Aodha, this panel promises to be an invaluable and insightful discussion for anyone with an interest in the future of the Irish language. You can register for free at this link.

Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

