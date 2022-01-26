Irish-language film set to open 20th Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

Aoibhneas croí! 💗#AnCailínCiúin👧has been selected as the opening film of @DublinFilmFest! Can't wait to share it with an Irish audience for the first time this February. Tickets for our Irish premiere go on sale at https://t.co/hhvV9hoSMB on Feb. 2nd. #VMDIFF22 pic.twitter.com/1IdksaLIyT — An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) January 25, 2022

AN IRISH-LANGUAGE drama, The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), has been selected to open the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival for 2022.

The film festival will celebrate 20 years when it kicks off on 23 February and will run until 6 March.

The film, set in 1981 in rural Ireland, is a coming of age story told in Irish about a girl who moves out of her dysfunctional family home to live with foster parents over the summer. While she blossoms in their care, she discovers a secret in a house where there were supposed to be no secrets.

The film is directed by Colm Bairéad, with tickets for the premiere set to go on sale on 2 February.

A programme of shorts was released in late December, set to showcase some of Ireland’s upcoming filmmakers.

"We not only survived, but after a challenging and successful 2021, we are back, bigger and better and more determined than ever to deliver a memorable 20th anniversary event," said Gráinne Humphreys, Festival Director.

“We not only survived, but after a challenging and successful 2021, we are back, bigger and better and more determined than ever to deliver a memorable 20th anniversary event,” said Gráinne Humphreys, Festival Director.

Alongside a rich and diverse programme of new Irish and international films we will host a photographic exhibition of previous festival guests, screen previous Audience Award winners and create an interactive map of unique Dublin film locations to visit and explore.

“We invite our friends, old and new, fans and guests, to join us on this fascinating collective festival journey and help us embrace the return of the cinematic experience all set against the beautiful backdrop of glorious Dublin.”

The festival will have both in-person events and screenings, as well as several films that can be watched at home – with people not living in Dublin still able to take part.

Highlights

Highlights of the upcoming festival include the Irish premiere of the psychological thriller True Things, a film adapted from Deborah Kay Davies’s novel, True Things About Me.

Starring Ruth Wilson, the film focuses on the life of an office worker Kate (Ruth Wilson) who is sleepwalking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger (Tom Burke) awakens her. She then embarks on an emotionally dangerous journey that slowly begins to consume her.

True Things

The festival will also showcase Irish director Kate Dolan’s new creepy and unsettling psychological thriller, You Are Not My Mother, following it’s debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is deeply rooted in Irish folklore and stars Carolyn Bracken (Dublin Murders), Paul Reid (Vikings, Ritual), Ingrid Craigie (Blood, Seven Days in Entebbe), Jordanne Jones (Dead Still, Rebellion), and Hazel Doupe (Float Like a Butterfly, Calm with Horses).