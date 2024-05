AN IRISH MAN has died in a road crash near Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta, The Journal has learned.

The man, 38, who is originally from Limerick city had been living in Canada for more than a decade.

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that the Irish man was killed in the crash on Tuesday.

In a statement an officer said that the incident happened at 6pm on Highway 22 in the Municipal District of Ranchland near Calgary.

The investigation is focused on how one of the cars crossed the centre line of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle. Investigators said that “road and weather conditions at the time may have been a factor”.

“The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 38-year-old male resident of Calgary, was declared deceased at the scene. Two occupants of the northbound vehicle were transported to a Calgary hospital in serious condition.

“The female passenger, a 72-year-old resident of Calgary, succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The male driver was seriously injured.

“The RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation continues. Condolences to the family and friends of both deceased and the injured male,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it was “providing consular assistance”.