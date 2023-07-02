Irish teen dies on Greek island of Ios

A YOUNG IRISH man has died on the Greek island of Ios.

Andrew O’Donnell was a recent graduate of St Michael’s College in Dublin.

The school wrote in a statement: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother to Rory (Transition Year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

It is the second death of an Irish person in Greece in recent weeks.

22-year-old Rory Deegan, from Cullohill in Co Laois, died in Greece last week after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The school encouraged students who have questions about available supports in school to contact staff members.

The Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” it said.

Additional reporting by PA