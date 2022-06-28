#Open journalism No news is bad news

Irish man, 62, dies in hit-and-run in north London

Police were called to the scene around half past midnight on Sunday.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 9,934 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Carrie Gomez
Image: Shutterstock/Carrie Gomez

A 62-YEAR-OLD IRISH man has died in the UK after a hit-and-run at the weekend.

A van collided with the man, a pedestrian, in Northumberland Park in Haringey, a north London borough.

Police were called to the scene around half past midnight on Sunday.

In a statement, police said that “despite the efforts of emergency services, the pedestrian – a 62-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene”.

“The driver of the van did not stop at the scene,” the statement said.

“Following a police investigation, the van was found a short distance away.”

Police arrested a man in his 30s was arrested and took him into custody.

Any witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to contact police.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

