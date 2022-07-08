Irishman (20) dies following fall in Croatia

AN IRISHMAN HAS died after he fell while on holidays in Croatia in the early hours of Thursday morning.

THe 20-year-old’s body was discovered in Queen Jelena Madijevka Gardens in Zadar.

Croation police said the man’s death “occurred as a result of a fall from a greater height” at around 4.45am.

Mayor of Zadar, Branko Dukic, told local media: “”I was shocked by this news, thousands of children, adults and elderly people pass through there every day and they do so without danger and in complete freedom.

“Let’s wait for the results and details of the investigation in order to find out why this terrible accident happened.”

The Croatian State Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the incident.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”