#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 8 July 2022
Advertisement

Irishman (20) dies following fall in Croatia

The man died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Jul 2022, 12:42 PM
47 minutes ago 9,099 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5811534
File photo of Zadar.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
File photo of Zadar.
File photo of Zadar.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AN IRISHMAN HAS died after he fell while on holidays in Croatia in the early hours of Thursday morning.

THe 20-year-old’s body was discovered in Queen Jelena Madijevka Gardens in Zadar.

Croation police said the man’s death “occurred as a result of a fall from a greater height” at around 4.45am.

Mayor of Zadar, Branko Dukic, told local media: “”I was shocked by this news, thousands of children, adults and elderly people pass through there every day and they do so without danger and in complete freedom.

“Let’s wait for the results and details of the investigation in order to find out why this terrible accident happened.”

The Croatian State Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the incident. 

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie