Irish man dies attempting to save daughter from drowning at Australian beach

AN IRISH MAN died yesterday at a beach in New South Wales, Australia while trying to save his 11-year-old daughter from drowning, local media has reported.

A couple and their three children were in shallow water at Seven Mile Beach, at Lennox Head on yesterday evening when their 11-year-old daughter was swept out to sea on a body board, police told 9 News Australia.

The man, understood to be aged 45, swam out to her but couldn’t bring her back to shore.

New South Wales Police confirmed that the family lived in the village of Lennox Head.