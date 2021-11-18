Politicians call on Greece to drop charges against Irishman whose trial starts today

IRISH POLITICIANS HAVE called for charges to be dropped against an Irishman accused of smuggling and membership of a criminal organisation while he was volunteering with a Greek migrant rescue group.

Seán Binder, a 27-year-old German national who grew up in Ireland, goes on trial today in relation to a number of misdemeanour charges and could face up to eight years in prison. He is also facing a number of felony charges that could result in a sentence of up to 25 years.

At a protest in Brussels this week, Irish MEPs said the Greek government was threatening to imprison citizens for their humanitarian actions in a departure from the European Union’s “democratic values”.

Binder travelled to Lesbos in 2017 and volunteered with a Greek non-profit group called Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI), to help people arriving on boats who were in distress off the Greek shores.

One of his fellow volunteers, 25-year-old Syrian refugee Sarah Mardini, is also accused of the same offences.

Mardini and her sister Yusra arrived in Greece as refugees in 2015. They famously swam for over three hours, dragging a boat with them after the engine failed and it began to sink, saving the lives of 18 fellow passengers. A Netflix series based on their story began production this year.

Binder and Mardini were arrested in 2018 on charges including smuggling, espionage, unlawful use of radio frequencies, and fraud. They spent more than 100 days in prison before being released on bail in December 2018.

Speaking to RTÉ earlier this month, Binder described his time in prison:

I recall being handcuffed to someone who had murdered two people. I was in prison with folks who were convicted felons. There was absolutely no difference in treatment between myself and the others, including men charged with murder.

He said the EU’s policy of search and rescue in relation to migrants had changed and so too had its attitude towards humanitarian work.

“They view this issue, not as one of loss of life, even though north of 20,000 individuals have drowned in the Mediterranean, but they viewed it instead as an issue of smuggling, and therefore they view anybody that tries to provide assistance as being part of smuggling, not as search and rescue,” he said

“Therefore we are naturally cast, unfortunately, as being complicit in this problem, despite there being absolutely no evidence that search and rescue in any way enables smuggling.”

Today Binder and Mardini, along with 22 others, will go on trial for a number of misdemeanour charges that can carry a sentence of up to eight years. Greek authorities will outline the charges against them.

They also face felony charges including people smuggling, fraud, being part of a criminal organisation and money laundering which, could lead to up to 25 years imprisonment.

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O’Gorman, has described the charges as “obscene” and an attempt by authorities to discourage people from offering humanitarian aid to migrants.

Speaking to The Journal, he said the European Union had put in place “disastrous policy” which has sought to block people who need safe and legal access to protection in Europe.

He said this had left migrants vulnerable to smugglers and led to people deciding to take dangerous journeys to seek asylum.

“Humanitarians like Sean and Sarah have stepped up to do things like try to rescue people from drowning, providing them with warm blankets and some supports when they arrived,” he said.

In a 2020 report Amnesty International detailed ways in which European governments have deployed restrictive and punitive measures against people who defend refugees and migrants’ rights.

Dozens of prosecutions have been launched against individuals and NGOs, including Médecins Sans Frontieres, in Italy, Greece, France and Switzerland.

O’Gorman said the attempt to prosecute and jail humanitarian workers and volunteers amounts to “humanity being criminalised” by Greece and by Europe.

“As things stand Seán and Sarah will go on trial and could face up to 25 years in prison on the most extraordinary charges, they make no sense and are beyond frivolous,” he said.

“This is clearly meant to send a message to deter people from undertaking humanitarian work to rescue people from drowning or doing other things like providing blankets. These aren’t things that should even be left to volunteers or human rights organisations, this is what European States should be doing.”

O’Gorman said the current situation with thousands of migrants on the boarder between Belarus and Poland is just another example of migrants being used “as pawns to sure up populist support”.

Leaders use them as a wedge issue, portraying refugees as this unmanageable volume of people who are a threat to how society functions. Yes there are a significant number of refugees in urgent need of protection to and safety to rebuild their lives but the vast majority of refugees are hosted in poor and middle income countries, not wealthy countries.

Human rights legal firm Leigh Day has said there have been several breaches of international human rights law in Binder’s case to date.

Binder approached Leigh Day to commission a legal opinion on the legality in international law of his arrest, pre-trial detention and proposed trial for alleged offences committed whilst volunteering on search and rescue missions for ERCI.

Partner at the firm Tessa Gregory said the case is important as it shows “what appears to be a disturbing trend towards criminalising human rights defenders who are working for recognised NGOs seeking to help refugees”.

“We urge the Greek authorities to review Seán’s case immediately to prevent any further potential breaches of his human rights,” she said. “Urgent reconsideration needs to be given to whether his criminal trial should go ahead at all.”

A number of Irish MEPs have also called on the Greek government to drop the charges.

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who attended a protest in support of Binder and his co-accused in Brussels on Tuesday said the Irishman had shown “humanity to those fleeing places of inhumanity and terror”.

“This is not just the right thing to do, it is international law,” she said. “Those in distress at sea must be rescued and rescue workers must be protected.”

Her party colleague Ciarán Cuffe, MEP, said the European Union has long prided itself as “a bastion of democratic values”.

“But when the Greek government threatens to imprison citizens for their humanitarian actions, it is signalling a departure from those values,” he said.

“Greece faces a choice this week. Will it earn its global reputation as the cradle of democracy? Or will it turn further towards the system of border militarism which has been pushed by the far-right for years?”