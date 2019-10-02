This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish man jailed in US for trafficking rhino horns

Richard Sheridan, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 4,809 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4833242
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/kgo3121
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/kgo3121

AN IRISH MAN has been sentenced to 14 months in jail in the US for trafficking rhinoceros horns.

Richard Sheridan, who was extradited to the US in August, pleaded guilty and was yesterday sentenced at a Miami court for his role in trafficking a libation cup made from the horn of a protected rhinoceros.

Judge Jose E Martinez sentenced Sheridan to a term of 14 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Libation cups were historically used on important ceremonial occasions.

Sheridan, a 50-year-old Irish national with an address at Cottenham, Cambridge in England, and another Irish man, Michael Hegarty, were charged with conspiracy to traffic the cup. Sheridan was also charged with smuggling the cup out of the US.

According to court documents, Sheridan and Hegarty purchased the cup from an auction house in Rockingham, North Carolina, in 2012 and then smuggled it out of the US.

Following his extradition to the US from Belgium, Hegarty pleaded guilty to conspiring with Sheridan to traffic in the libation cup. In November 2017, he was sentenced in federal court in Miami to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Endangered species 

Sheridan “conspired to profit from the demise of one of the world’s most endangered species”, Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark, of the US Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said.

“We will continue to work with our international partners to fight the trade in protected and endangered species, and organized criminal enterprises associated with it,” he said.

Speaking about the case, Edward Grace, Assistant Director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service Office, said:

Combating transnational organised crime that involves the trafficking of some of the world’s’ most endangered species continues to be of the highest priority.

“This investigation is one more example of the accomplishments that can be achieved when investigators around the globe share information and collectively pursue those who attempt to profit from the illegal trade of wildlife.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie