THE IRISH MAN killed in a helicopter crash in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday has been named as James Goff.

Two other people were killed and three others were injured in the crash on the Petit Combin mountain, Swiss police said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident and stood ready to provide consular assistance to the Goff’s family.

The B3-type helicopter crashed at a landing site while dropping off skiers, the Wallis regional police force said in a statement.

“Having reached the summit of a mountain culminating at 3,668 metres above sea level, for a reason that the investigation will have to determine, the aircraft slid down the northern slope,” the Swiss police statement said.

On board were the pilot, a mountain guide and his four clients.

Seven helicopters were sent to the site as part of the rescue effort.

Two injured people were quickly treated before being airlifted to hospital in the Wallis cantonal capital Sion. A third person was subsequently also rescued, said the police.

“The three other occupants of the aircraft were unfortunately found lifeless,” the statement said.

The Sun has reported that Edward Courage, the heir to Courage Brewery, survived the crash.

It reported that Courage is believed to have saved the lives of brothers Teddy and Guy Hitchens by pushing them off the helicopter before it crashed.

The company that operates the heliski service that takes skiers to the mountaintop, Air Glaciers, described the crash as “a tragic accident”.

“We are deeply saddened and indescribably affected by this event. Our thoughts are with the families and relatives of the victims.”