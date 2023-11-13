Advertisement

44-year-old Ross McDonnell has been missing for over a week.
Missing Persons

Award-winning Irish filmmaker missing in New York for over a week

The Emmy winning filmmaker’s bike was discovered at Fort Tilden beach days after he is believed to have gone missing.
7 minutes ago

AN AWARD-WINNING Irish filmmaker has been reported missing for over a week in New York. 

Ross McDonnell is a three times Emmy winner, who is known for documentaries The First Wave, cinema projects, and his first book Joyrider, which was published in 2021. 

The director, producer and cinematographer was born in Dublin, and started off his career in photography before moving into film, with his first feature film Colony debuting at the Toronto Film Festival in 2009.

His friends and family are now appealing with anyone with information on Ross’s whereabouts to come forward. 

The 44 year old has been living in Brooklyn, and it is believed he visited Fort Tilden beach on either the late Saturday night of 4 November or in the early morning on Sunday 5 November. 

His friend and family describe him as being of an athletic build, 5’9 in height, and having an Irish accent. 

His bike was discovered at the beach on the 7 November, according to a missing persons post being circulated on social media by his friends and family. 

The post urges anyone with information related to Ross’s belongings, which it says include a red puffer North Face vest, black and white sneakers, dark coloured khaki pants, and a black North Face backpack. 

“You are not in trouble if you picked up his belongings, we just want to locate them ASAP for clues to his disappearance. 

“Any info please call Detective Buckner of the 79th Precinct 718-636-6655, or [Ross's friend] Gene Gallerano on 646-281-0624,” the post reads.

Eimer McAuley
